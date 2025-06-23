The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Sunday warning of possible cyber attacks and violence, including antisemitic hate crimes, following U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The department said there are “no specific credible threats against the homeland,” but noted the Iranian government has condemned the U.S. action.

“A heightened threat environment across the United States” is expected to last throughout the summer, the bulletin said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)