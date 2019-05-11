Homeless camps removed from river island between NH, VT

HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they’ve been getting numerous complaints about homeless camps on a small island in the Connecticut River between the state and Vermont.

The island is located between Brattleboro, Vermont, and Hinsdale, New Hampshire. The Brattleboro Reformer reports a recent law enforcement sweep of the island ended in the eviction of three people, one of whom was arrested on a warrant.

The island is the footing for two bridges and it’s owned by the state of New Hampshire. Brattleboro organizations serve most of the people who set up camp on the island.

The Hinsdale Police Department conducted the sweep of the island with help from New Hampshire Fish and Game wardens and sheriff’s deputies. New Hampshire Department of Transportation posted signs forbidding camping there last year.

