Homeless man accused of biting, kicking Bridgewater police

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A homeless man accused of biting a Bridgewater police officer will be arraigned on assault charges Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

Marc Richard Parker, 37, was arrested Monday night bit officers responding to an 8:30 p.m. report of a break-in at a Central Square apartment building. While officers were trying to arrest him, police say Parker bit a cop on the leg, tried to bite another officer on the face, and kicked multiple officers with steel-toed boots.

Parker is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including breaking and entering a building during the nighttime to commit a felony, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and possessing a class B drug.

The officer who was bitten on the leg was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Another officer suffered a back injury, but was not hospitalized, police said.

