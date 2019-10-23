Homeless man accused of torching dump truck in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A homeless New Hampshire is facing criminal charges after police say he torched a dump truck in Portsmouth early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to Prescott Park around 2:15 a.m. found a Ford F-350 dump truck fully engulfed in flames, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Evidence recovered at the scene suggested that the fire was intentionally set, police said.

Stephen P. Denault, 32, was later arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief, theft from a motor vehicle, default of bail conditions, and electronic bench warrant.

Police say Denault had been out on bail for allegedly stealing a work truck from Pierce Island in September.

He was ordered held without bail pending arraignment Wednesday in Rockingham County Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

