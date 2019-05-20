Homeless man arraigned on murder charge in deadly Cape stabbing

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless man being held without bail on a murder charge after police say he stabbed another homeless man to death in Hyannis on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the Village Green about 10:36 p.m. assisted with transporting the victim, Brenden Flynn, 23, to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a joint statement issued by Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend.

The suspect, Nicholas Galanto, 32, allegedly fled the scene on a bicycle but was later apprehended behind a nearby residence.

He was arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on a single count of murder.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court June 25.

