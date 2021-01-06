DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a homeless man wanted in connection with an alleged rape that happened in Dartmouth on New Year’s Eve.

Justin Camara, 25, was taken into custody on a warrant by members of Dartmouth police and the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our commitment to both the victim and the members of this community was unwavering when it came to swiftly bringing this violent criminal to justice,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said.

Camara is slated to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

