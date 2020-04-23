CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly stabbing in Cambridge earlier this month.

Jose Bermudez, 55, was arrested in Allston and is now facing murder and aggravated assault and battery with dangerous weapon charges in connection with the April 14 stabbing of 33-year-old Danilo Perez, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard, Jr.

Bermudez was arraigned by means of a telephone Thursday in Cambridge District Court and ordered held without bail.

Crews responding to the scene of the stabbing on Franklin Street around 5:20 p.m. found Perez suffering from multiple stab wounds and he was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men engaged in a verbal altercation near the intersection of Green Street and Sidney Place before Bermudez allegedly stabbed Perez, according to the release.

Perez then fled the scene and was discovered by a passing jogger.

Bermudez next court date is scheduled to be held via video on June 25.

