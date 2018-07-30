Homeless man gets more than 200 job offers after handing out resume

(WHDH) — A homeless web designer received over 200 job offers after his unorthodox job hunting approach was featured in a viral tweet.

David Casarez, of Texas, had been sleeping on a park bench in California after his van was repossessed in June. Casarez, who earned a qualification in management information systems from Texas A&M University, moved to San Jose with hopes of launching his own tech startup but ran out of money.

Desperate for work, Casarez took to the streets to hand out resumes. Jasmine Scofield shared a photo to Twitter last week that showed Casarez holding a sign reading: “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”.

Since Scofield posted the tweet, Casarez said he has received hundreds of job offers and that he had been in contact with representatives from Google, Pandora, and Netflix.

