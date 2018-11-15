Homeless man in $400,000 GoFundMe benefit arrested

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A homeless man who benefited from a GoFundMe page set up by a New Jersey couple who said he helped them with a disabled car has been arrested, and a prosecutor planned to announce developments Thursday in the criminal investigation of the couple.

Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina, who planned the news conference, declined to provide further details about the announcement or whether criminal charges would be brought.

But a Philadelphia prisons spokeswoman said Johnny Bobbitt was brought in Wednesday night by U.S. marshals and remained in custody Thursday on probation detainers and a $50,000 bond.

Investigators searched the Florence home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in September after questions arose about what happened to the money they raised through a GoFundMe page they set up for Bobbitt, a homeless man they claimed helped McClure get gas with his last $20 when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last year.

McClure has said that in an attempt to thank Bobbitt for his help, she set up the fundraising page, which brought in more than $400,000 and landed them in the national news. Bobbitt later sued the couple, and prosecutors began investigating.

It’s not exactly clear what happened with the money, though Bobbitt’s attorney has said it’s all gone.

The couple’s attorney, Ernest Badway, has said that Bobbitt got about $200,000, but his lawyer said it was only $75,000. Badway has said he thinks it’s likely they would be indicted.

D’Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks last year on drugs, as well as paying for overdue legal bills and sending money to family. Bobbitt’s attorney said last week Bobbitt was entering a residential program for drug treatment.

The couple also claimed they bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the cash and parked it on land McClure’s family owns in New Jersey. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D’Amico told him in June he had to leave.

The couple have denied any wrongdoing.

