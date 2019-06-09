Homeless man struck, killed while sleeping in roadway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence Police say a man who was apparently sleeping in the roadway has died after being run over by a vehicle.

Police Commander Thomas Verdi tells the Providence Journal that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking the 61-year-old man early Sunday on Pearl Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity, but Verdi says the man was known to be homeless, living on the city’s streets.

The Providence Police Department’s traffic bureau is asking to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

