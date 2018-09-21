Homeless men charged with breaking into Fairhaven gas station, stealing cigarettes

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two homeless men are facing larceny charges after police say the forced their way into a gas station in Fairhaven early Wednesday morning, filled a trash barrel with cartons of cigarettes, and fled the scene.

Surveillance video footage captured at the Valero gas station on Huttleston Avenue around 1 a.m. showed two men arriving in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of New Bedford before forcing their way inside and stealing the cigarettes, according to Fairhaven police Lt. Kevin Kobza.

After an investigation, Steven Marshall, 47, and Derrick Wiggins, 46, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building during the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, vandalism and receiving stolen property.

Both were arraigned Thursday in Third District Court.

