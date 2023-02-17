BOSTON (WHDH) - A homeless puppy underwent successful life-saving surgery in Boston on Friday for a rare illness that prevents her from eating food normally.

The 12-week-old Chocolate Lab named Valentina was rescued in Arizona, where a veterinarian diagnosed her with vascular ring anomaly, a disorder that results in entrapment and constriction of the esophagus. The vet in Arizona did not have the funds to help Valentina, so she was flown to MSPCA-Angell for help.

“As one of just a few organizations in the country that’s capable of handling diagnosis, surgery, post-op recovery, and adoption, we’re in a really unique position when it comes to helping animals like Valentina,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “We immediately knew we were going to do everything we could to get her here and get her the help she needed, whatever it took.”

Valentina was flown to Boston on February 9 and MSPCA’s Community Outreach team set the puppy up to complete the state-mandated 48-hour quarantine necessary before she could undergo testing.

“It was quite a journey for such a young puppy, but Valentina is unstoppable,” Keiley added. “She’s been friendly, sweet, and wiggly since she arrived. She won’t let anything get her down.”

Valentina’s surgery took about an hour, and Angell vets say she sailed through it “with flying colors.” She will be returned to her foster home early next week, where she will spend several weeks recovering.

Surgery is complete (!) and Valentina is in recovery! Thanks for your well wishes – and we’ll keep you posted on this lucky pup’s next steps 🐶 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZwMF6Wbp7 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 17, 2023

“Valentina’s condition is not common, but it is treatable,” Keiley said. “We expect her to live a full, happy, and healthy life following surgery, which would not have been possible if she hadn’t been brought to Angell.”

The MSPCA said dozens of people have reached out about adopting Valentina and they are now prioritizing placing her into a wonderful home.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)