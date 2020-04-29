Homeless shelters, hospitals get help as testing expands

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Homeless shelters and hospitals are getting more financial help, and the state continues to ramp up testing for the coronavirus.

A look at some of the virus-related developments in New Hampshire:

HOMELESS SHELTERS

New Hampshire is using $3 million in federal funding to help homeless residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday the money will be used to provide eight-week stipends for homeless shelter staff and to cover other shelter expenses. Some of the funding also will go to community agencies working to help homeless people find permanent housing, he said.

“Individuals experiencing homelessness are very vulnerable citizens when it comes to potential outbreaks, and in this time of a public health emergency, that vulnerability is intensified,” he said.

Shelters already at capacity before the pandemic have been struggling with increased demand, and it took several weeks for the state to set up quarantine sites in Laconia and Dover. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said fewer than five homeless people have tested positive for the virus statewide.

TESTING EXPANSION

Five new virus testing sites that together can handle 500 appointments per day have opened around the state, officials said Wednesday.

The new sites are at Claremont Elementary School, the department of motor vehicles in Tamworth and National Guard armories in Lancaster, Plymouth and Rochester. The state also has deployed 11 of the 15 rapid result testing machines it received from the federal government. Initially, it only received enough supplies to use two of the machines.

As of last week, testing had ramped up to 1,000 tests per day, and the goal in the next week or so is 1,500 per day.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 2,054 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Six new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 66.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

SPENDING DECISIONS

Lawmakers deciding how to spend New Hampshire’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid heard from community colleges, pharmacists, dentists and others Wednesday.

Charles Ansell, chief operating officer for the state community college system, said about half of the system’s 25,000 students have been laid off from jobs because of the pandemic.

“People who have the least means are experiencing tremendous loss right now,” he said. “We are asking you to help us help them, as our job is to help them go from college to careers, and help the state go from recession to relief to recovery.”

He proposed spending $2.5 million to allow colleges to continue their hands-on instruction in appropriately socially distanced ways in the fall, and another $2 million to work directly with the state department of employment security to match graduates with workforce needs.

“We are the engines that restart the recovery,” he said. “The more you rev that engine, the more quick the economic bounce back.”

___

HOSPITALS

New Hampshire is getting nearly $16 million for health care providers in federal coronavirus aid, the state’s congressional delegation said Wednesday.

The money will go to hospitals, which have faced revenue shortfalls. Some have furloughed workers.

To date, New Hampshire providers have received $689 million in upfront payments through the program.

___

ESSENTIAL WORKERS

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster will introduce a bill that would provide $25,000 in student loan debt forgiveness or education for essential workers during the pandemic, such as nurses, doctors, police officers and firefighters.

“By forgiving a large portion of student debt, these workers will have more financial freedom to buy homes, make investments and tuck away some extra money for retirement,” Kuster, a Democrat, said Wednesday.

