Homeless woman accused of assaulting EMS workers, biting police officers at motel

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless woman is facing a slew of charges after police say she assaulted emergency responders who were dispatched to a motel in Dartmouth for a pair of suspected overdoses on Saturday.

Officers and EMS workers responding to the Moby Dick Motel on State Road about 4 p.m. were greeted by a combative woman, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

The woman, later identified as 35-year-old Crystal Andrade, is accused of assaulting several EMS staffers and biting two police officers.

Andrade was restrained, arrested and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation, police said.

She is charged with four counts of assault and battery on ambulance personnel and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

A man who Andrade was with was revived with Narcan.

No emergency personnel were seriously injured in the incident.

