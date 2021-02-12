BERLIN (AP) — A homeless woman gave birth outdoors in temperatures well below freezing early Friday in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, authorities said.

A police patrol spotted the 20-year-old woman, a companion and the newborn infant shortly after the birth at about 5 a.m. on a ventilation grate outside a subway station, the dpa news agency reported.

The woman and her baby were huddled in a sleeping bag trying to keep warm in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures.

Both were taken by authorities to a hospital to warm up and for observation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)