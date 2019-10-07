LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A homeless woman who went viral due to her angelic signing voice performed at the Historic Little Italy Sign Unveiling & Festa in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Emily Zamourka, 52, rose to fame after a Los Angeles police officer video recorded her signing inside of a subway about a week ago.

Her voice has impressed many people around the country, including the organizers of the Little Italy celebration who paid Zamourka to sing at the event.

