Homeowner illegally burning brush blamed for 2-alarm Weymouth blaze

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner illegally burning brush in a barrel against their house is being blamed for a 2-alarm fire in Weymouth that left one firefighter hospitalized and caused an estimated $210,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Weymouth firefighters responding to a 5:23 p.m. report of smoke coming from a home on Revere Road notice smoke coming from the back of the house and immediately ran hoses, officials said.

After ordering a second alarm, fire crews extinguished the blaze, which left the single-family house with severe smoke and water damage.

Investigators determined the owner was illegally burning brush in a barrel next to his home prior to the fire.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

In a press release Thursday, Weymouth fire officials reminded residents that outside burning permits are required to be obtained at the Fire Department and that outside burning in Massachusetts is from Jan. 15 through May 1.

