Homeowner says doorbell camera alerted him to blaze that consumed house in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze that tore through a house in Quincy and a homeowner is crediting his Ring doorbell camera with helping him get his family out safely.

Crews responding to a house on Springfield Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday found fire shooting out of every window in the house as high winds fanned the flames, officials said.

The homeowner said he was able to wake up his family and evacuate safely.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson said the homeowner first became aware of the fire thanks to his Ring doorbell camera.

“He said his Ring camera made him aware at about 5:30 this morning and he checked it and he saw some orange glow and some smoke and that’s what prompted him to get him and check into it and they saw that the front of the house was getting going,” Jackson said.

Several neighboring houses were evacuated due to the high winds and the possibility of embers blowing around.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)