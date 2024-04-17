BOSTON (WHDH) - An arson attack Tuesday afternoon left the windows of a Mattapan home shattered – and the homeowner shaken.

According to police, someone shattered multiple windows at Tanea Smith’s house, then threw a burning object inside, sparking flames.

“I come home, and I couldn’t even go into the house, so it’s just,” Smith said while choking back tears.

On Tuesday, an individual Smith knows showed up at her home with a pole, gasoline, and a lighter.

“I came outside and he’s like, ‘Oh, forget you!,” she recounted. “Pow!”

Smith said the man went around to the back of the home and tried attacking her – she says he then threw a molotov cocktail at her back door.

“I just took my slippers off and prayed for the best,” Smith said.

A 30-year-old man is under arrest facing a number of charges including two counts of arson and assault with an explosive. No one was hurt in the attack.

