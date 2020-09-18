Homeowner suffers fatal heart attack while battling Chelsea house fire

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner in a multi-story apartment building in Chelsea that went up in flames Friday suffered a fatal heart attack while trying to douse the fire with a garden hose, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a porch fire in a residential area near Beacon and High streets found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a number of fire engines dousing the flames from the ground with high-pressure hoses. Firefighters said the blaze quickly spread through the building’s attic.

One firefighter needed to be rescued from the roof after becoming disoriented, officials said.

Water from the trucks flooded the streets and residents were urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The thick smoke caused major traffic delays on the Tobin Bridge.

Ten adults and three children were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was available.

