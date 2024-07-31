GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a fire tore through his garage on Marina Drive, officials said.

The fire happened shortly near 10:30 a.m. and sent smoke and flames billowing into the sky over the Marina Drive neighborhood.

Cell phone video from the scene showed some of the emergency response, with crews rushing to pour water on the house.

SKY7-HD later showed the aftermath of the fire, which badly damaged part of the home.

Gloucester fire officials said the first started in the house’s garage while the homeowner was using welding equipment. Fire chief Eric Smith in a statement said several flammable containers and an oxygen tank soon burned inside the garage, causing a series of small explosions.

Smith said firefighters were also able to get the fire fully under control by approximately 11:20 a.m.

Though the house’s garage is likely a total loss, Smith said crews prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

No further information was immediately available regarding the extent of the homeowner’s injuries.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, Smith said “it appears welding may have been involved.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

