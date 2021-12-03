(WHDH) — A homeowner’s attempt to get rid of a snake infestation led to his house going up in flames in Maryland last week.

Fire officials say the homeowner was using smoke to manage the infestation at a house in the area of Dickerson and Poolesville when the hot coals got too close to combustibles.

There were no reported injuries and the status of the snakes is undetermined, fire officials added.

The blaze left behind nearly $1 million worth of damages.

ICYMI – Update Big Woods Rd, house fire 11/23; CAUSE, accidental, homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles; AREA of ORIGIN, basement, walls/floor; DAMAGE, >$1M; no human injures; status of snakes undetermined https://t.co/65OVYAzj4G pic.twitter.com/xSFYi4ElmT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 3, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)