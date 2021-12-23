AUBURN, Calif. (WHDH) — Homeowners escaped injury after a plane came crashing into their house in Auburn, California on Wednesday.

Deputies responding to a call of “suspicious circumstances” around 3 p.m. found a plane had crashed on top of a home on Miracle Drive, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The homeowners were inside at the time of the crash but were uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Fortunately, the home owners who were inside at the time were uninjured. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are providing scene security until the FAA and NTSB investigate the crash. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)