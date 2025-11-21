BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Eastern Screech Owl found its way inside a home in Barnstable on Cape Cod.

Wildlife experts say this kind of owl is known for being able to fly silently.

The owl was brought to the Cape Wildlife Center and is being treated for malnourishment after being stuck inside for several days.

Once the owl is back to a healthy weight, the wildlife center said it will be released back into the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)