BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod bridge project is causing concerns for some homeowners as the state is in the process of seizing more than a dozen homes near the Sagamore Bridge.

State officials say homeowners will be compensated through the eminent domain process ahead of the more than $2 billion bridge replacement project.

“The reason we’re on Cape Cod isn’t to take houses it’s to replace a vitally important piece of infrastructure that’s 90 years old and is one of only two roadway connections between Cape Cod and the mainland,” said MassDOT’s Luisa Paiewonsky, who stressed all homeowners impacted will be paid fairly.”

“We have taken our time about it to make sure they know we will treat them respectfully, we will compensate them for every nickel that they’re entitled to and we will also help them with the relocation process,” she said.

One couple says they’re in shock that they’ll have to abandon their dream retirement home.

“If someone had said to us that our brand new dream forever home was going to be destroyed because of eminent domain, we would have done something else,” the homeowner said. “Our attorney was told by MassDOT flat out that they will not move our home. If we want to move our home that’s fine but they will not pay to move it.”

Paiewonsky said MassDOT would be willing to look into helping the couple move their home.

“If this family chooses to relocate their home, we’ll be happy to see whether it’s feasible, whether it keeps us to our bridge schedule, but we will be paying them in full for their home and their land,” she said.

Construction is expected to start in fall 2027.

