Homes, businesses evacuated as police respond to gas leak in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police responded to a reported gas leak on Friday afternoon.

Reports of an active gas leak at an abandoned church at 135 Center St. prompted officers to begin evacuating homes and businesses in the surrounding area, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

About one hour later, all residents were allowed back into their homes.

No injuries have been reported.

Columbia Gas has located the source of the leak and temporarily shut off service to the area.

“Immediately upon detecting an odor of gas during a routine gas leak survey, crews worked with first responders to evacuate nearby building occupants,” a spokesperson for the utility said in a statement. “Our crews are continuing to work to ensure the safety of our natural gas distribution system and we will provide additional information as soon as it is available.”

No further information has been released.

