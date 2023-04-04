MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two homes and three cars caught fire in Malden early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters.

Officials say a car was on fire in the driveway between two homes on Hancock Road.

Crews stopped the flames from spreading to a third house house and they quickly put out the fire in the second house.

Two people got out safely and no injuries have been reported.

