Homes evacuated in Millis after homeowner reports gas leak

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have evacuated several homes in Millis after a homeowner discovered a gas leak.

Millis fire officials confirmed the leak is in the area of Village and Himelfarb streets.

Power has since been cut to the home and the surrounding homes have been evacuated.

The gas provider for the affected home is Columbia Gas, the company that is being investigated in the wake of a gas disaster in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence that left dozens of people injured and one man dead.

