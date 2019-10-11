Homes evacuated, roads blocked on Rt. 2 in Orange after methane tanker overturns

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck carrying methane gas rolled over on Route 2 in Orange Friday night.

Troopers, firefighters and Hazmat officials responded to the scene and shut the road down prior to the crash site while evacuating homes in the area around the truck, according to a release issued by a state police spokesperson.

The driver has suffered, “potentially fatal injuries” and the truck is believed to be leaking methane.

No further information has been released.

