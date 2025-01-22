BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a fire hydrant after a valve broke in Roslindale Wednesday morning, causing water to flood an intersection.

A 6-inch hydrant gate valve head gave way near the intersection of Catherine and Bourne streets, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

Roughly 50 homes are without water due to the issue.

Officials said the failure was not weather-related, but rather due to the age of the pipes.

Crews are securing a replacement part for the hydrant, the commission said. Water is expected to be restored once the repair is finished.

