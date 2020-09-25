Homes temporarily evacuated following gas leak in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some residents had to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak in Georgetown Friday morning.

A road construction crew hit a gas line in the area of 5 Searle St. around 7:30 a.m., according to Georgetown fire officials.

Searle Street, Tenney Street and Marlboro Road in Georgetown are closed, and homes in the area were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Gas has since been shut off and residents have been allowed back in their homes.

National Grid has responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Road construction crew hit a gas line while doing work in Georgetown. Gas has been shut off, people were evacuated but will be allowed back now. @7News pic.twitter.com/fjzalz8OQG — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) September 25, 2020

