DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Preliminary autopsy results have been released as authorities continue to investigate the shooting deaths of three family members found at a home in Dover last week.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced the initial results Tuesday morning as police continue to investigate the deaths of Rakesh and Teena Kamal and their teenage daughter, Arianna.

The DA’s office previously stated the three were found dead on Thursday, Dec. 28, after a family member of the victims stopped by to check in on them at their home on Wilson’s Way.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said investigators believed the shooting was part of a “deadly incident of domestic violence,” and that there was no ongoing danger to the Dover community.

On Tuesday, Morrissey’s office said that preliminary results showed that both Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter Arianna, 18, were victims of “homicide by gunshot.”

“Rakesh Kamal, 57, their husband and father respectively, died by gunshot wound consistent with being self-inflicted,” the DA’s office stated, adding that a final autopsy report was likely to be finished in the weeks ahead.

Authorities added that while complete forensic and ballistics testing of a firearm found at the scene had not been finalized, the handgun that was found with Rakesh Kamal was “consistent with a .40 caliber Glock 22.”

The DA’s office stated that the gun was not registered to Rakesh and that he was not licensed to posses it.

An investigation into the origins of the gun, as well as the shooting, remain ongoing.

