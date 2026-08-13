BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were stabbed and taken to local hospitals in Boston Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Lancaster Street. Homicide detectives were called to the scene as well due to the severity of the injuries.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows the two people involved knew each other and were in a domestic relationship. They say one of the victims, a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the second victim, a man, suffered apparent self-inflicted injuries that are life-threatening.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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