Homicide investigation continues after woman found dead in North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) – Friends and family members of a North Andover woman who was found dead in her home Saturday are mourning the loss of a loved one as authorities continue to probe her murder.

Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a two-family house on Lincoln Street, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said. She appeared to have been strangled.

Police officers responded to a 911 call after one of Davidson’s neighbors found her body in the basement.

Some of Davidson’s friends stopped by the home Sunday, leaving flowers and messages.

“She was just one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” one of her friends told 7News. “Just compassion, compassion beyond what you would expect from a normal person.”

Davidson’s son asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“My family asks for privacy as we grieve and deal with the tragedy,” he said. “We have no other comment at this time. We just ask for privacy.”

Investigators executed search warrants for the apartment and Davidson’s vehicle. They are pursuing the case as a homicide, saying they don’t believe this was a “random act.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)