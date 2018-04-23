Homicide investigation continues after woman found dead in North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A police investigation into the murder of a woman in North Andover continues.

Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a two-family house on Lincoln Street, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said. Davidson appeared to have been strangled, the DA’s office added.

Police officers responded to a 911 call after one of Davidson’s neighbors found her body in the basement.

Friends of Davidson stopped by the home Sunday, leaving flowers and messages.

“She was just one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Just compassion, compassion beyond what you would expect from a normal person,” said a friend of the victim.

Davidson’s son asked for privacy as the family grieves the loss of their loved one.

“My family asks for privacy as we grieve and deal with the tragedy. We have no other comment at this time. We just ask for privacy,” he said.

Investigators executed search warrants for the apartment and Davidson’s vehicle. They are pursuing the case as a homicide, saying they don’t believe this was a “random act.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Davidson.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

