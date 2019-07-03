MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire after a 19-year-old man who was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound died of his injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to the Elliot at River’s Edge on Tuesday learned that a man, later identified as Brian Clark, had been brought to the facility with an apparent gunshot wound and died at the hospital, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

An autopsy determined Clark’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death is homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.

