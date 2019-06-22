Homicide investigation underway after 82-year-old man found murdered in Groveland

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after an 82-year-old man was found murdered in Groveland late Friday night, officials announced.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at 20 Governors Road found Patsy Schena suffering from multiple wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a statement issued Saturday afternoon by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Groveland Polic Chief Jeff Gillen.

In a statement, Blodgett called Schena’s death “a shocking and brutal crime.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Schena as they try to comprehend this horrific event,” he said.

Gillen noted that Schena was the town’s building inspector for many years and this was the town’s first murder since 1992.

“He was well-known and respected in the community. “Gillen said. “We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss and our thoughts are with his family,”

The incident remains under investigation.

