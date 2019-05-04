DA: Homicide investigation underway after domestic violence killing at Stoughton home

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Stoughton after one person was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related incident late Friday night, authorities announced Saturday.

Officers responding to a home on Benett Drive about 11:30 p.m. found one person dead and arrested a male suspect, Norfolk Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said in a joint press release.

Police believe the death was the result of domestic violence.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Additional details are expected to be made public during an 11:30 a.m. press conference at the Stoughton Police Department.

NEW: Stoughton Police & the DA confirm a person was killed last night at a home on Bennett Drive. They say the “homicide is alleged to be a domestic violence homicide.” One man is in custody. More details to be released at 11:30a #7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 4, 2019

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)