FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a Fall River convenience store owner was found fatally shot late Monday night.

A person called 911 after entering the Stop N Save on Rock Street around 10:30 p.m. to buy food and finding the owner/clerk of the store on the floor behind the counter with blood on his chest, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Firest responded transported the victim, later identified as Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, of Fall River, to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m., the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area of the incident between 9 and 10:30 p.m. is asked to call the Major Crimes Division of the Fall River Police Department 508-676-8511.

