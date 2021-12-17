FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after one person was killed in a house fire in Franklin on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at 11 Grace Lane found a heavy flames tearing through a multi-level home, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office has not yet identified the person who died in the blaze.

Police were called to the home and a man was taken into custody on the front lawn.

The area has been sealed off with yellow crime tape and investigators are waiting on a search warrant to gain access to the burned-out home.

The blaze reduced the inside of the home to a pile of charred rubble and video from SKY7 HD showed significant damage to the roof.

State police homicide detectives and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting Franklin police with the investigation.

