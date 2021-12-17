FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after one person was killed in a fire in Franklin on Friday morning, officials said.

The fire on Grace Lane is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office has not yet identified the person who died in the blaze.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

State police homicide detectives and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting Franklin police with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)