Homicide investigation underway after Lexington mother found dead

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a Lexington mother was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning, officials said.

Shen Cai, 49, was found dead in a vehicle on Worthen Road near Waltham Street, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lexington Chief of Police Mark Corr.

Lexington police officers responding to a 911 call placed by one of Cai’s friends found her unresponsive in the front seat of a white Honda CRV that was parked on the side of the road about 12:30 a.m.

After pronouncing her dead at the scene, investigators noticed “suspicious trauma” and turned her body over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined that Cai’s manner of death was homicide.

Cai was reportedly last seen by her husband and friends Tuesday evening.

Authorities say her friends became concerned about her Wednesday when she missed two scheduled appointments and because she had previously told them that she had concerns about her safety.

A preliminary investigation suggests Cai’s death was not a random incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Lexington Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

