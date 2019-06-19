Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Lawrence parking lot

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Lawrence on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the parking lot on Manchester Street around 5:50 a.m. found the body of a deceased 48-year-old man, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the victim, whose name has not been released, was found in the vacant lot with a gun on the ground next to his body.

A neighborhood resident who heard a raucous around midnight told 7NEWS that “a lot” of gunshots were fired.

Video from the scene showed homicide detectives planting several evidence markers to track a trail of blood that stretched from the parking lot to a location two streets away.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video obtained from a woman’s home security system in an effort to identify a suspect.

“It shows two guys,” the woman said of the video. “One of them was limping and the other was walking behind them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Bloody foot prints near the murder scene in Lawrence …detectives searching for a suspect #7news pic.twitter.com/FXTi9rPz6M — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 19, 2019

Homicide detectives searching for suspects following Lawrence murder overnight #7news pic.twitter.com/sGyaahxfsW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 19, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)