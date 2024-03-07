RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was killed around midnight Thursday morning in Randolph, authorities confirmed.

According to the Randolph and Massachusetts State Police, Deandre Jones, 32, was sitting in his vehicle outside the apartment of a friend in Randolph. Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots heard near Highland Glen Drive and the Castle Village Condominiums.

When arriving on scene, authorities said they found “a pickup truck with evidence of bullet holes” and Jones “suffering obvious injury”. He was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

“Detectives were working through the night, collecting evidence and processing the scene,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “The vehicle was towed to the Randolph Police Station for forensic processing. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”

