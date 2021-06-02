NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford after a 36-year-old man was shot in the street Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the reported shooting outside 67 David St. around 3:15 p.m. found Adilson Neves suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney’s Thomas M. Quinn III.

Neves was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Homicide Unit prosecutors and New Bedford Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Bedford Police at 508-991-6300.

