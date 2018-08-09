Homicide investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death Thursday morning inside a home in New Bedford, officials said.

Officers responding to an apartment on Cottage Street for a report of a stabbing around 5:25 a.m. discovered a 47-year-old man dead when they arrived at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Allan A. Monteiro, of New Bedford.

New Bedford police, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating Monteiro’s death as a homicide.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

