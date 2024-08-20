NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation got underway Tuesday morning after a man was found with a fatal head injury outside a New Bedford grocery store.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office in a statement said authorities first responded near 3:40 a.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing an injured man on Rockdale Avenue in front of Seabra Foods.

Emergency crews found the man at the scene and he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m., the DA’s office said.

The plaza that contains Seabra Foods also houses several other businesses. A large swath of the plaza’s parking lot was blocked by crime scene tape Tuesday morning. Evidence markers were in place within the parking lot and investigators remained on scene.

The Bristol County DA’s office said the investigation into this death was “active and ongoing” as of early Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)