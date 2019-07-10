Homicide investigation underway after NH woman reported missing in 2018 found dead

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman that was last seen in the Grafton, Danbury area in the summer of 2018 has been found dead officials say.

Investigators have found human remains in Grafton, New Hampshire that has been identified as 26-year-old Trish Haynes, according to a released issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner.

An autopsy conducted on the remains indicates that the cause of Haynes death was a homicide.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led up to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

