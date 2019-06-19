Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a home in Lawrence on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a residence on Manchester Street around 5:50 a.m. found the body of a deceased male, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Homicide detectives searching for suspects following Lawrence murder overnight #7news pic.twitter.com/sGyaahxfsW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 19, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)