METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” after a person was found unresponsive in a home on Lyndale Avenue, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Chief of Police Scott McNamara.

Police officers have been at the home all evening, waiting for more investigators to arrive and possibly a search warrant to further process the scene.

Neighbors who know who lives in the house said they were upset as they waited for more information.

No other details were immediately available.

